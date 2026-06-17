Samaria communities connected to Gush Dan wastewater treatment plant

The connection of central and western Samaria communities to the Gush Dan wastewater treatment plant was inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen and Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan.

As part of the 136 million shekel ($46.6 million) initiative, the communities of Peduel, Bruchin, Alei Zahav and Leshem were connected to the system for the first time.

In the coming weeks, the communities of Revava, Kiryat Netafim and Gush Kana, along with the Barkan Industrial Zone, are also expected to be connected.

The long-awaited project is expected to significantly improve quality of life and environmental conditions in the area and enable advanced wastewater treatment through the national system serving central Israel.

“We continue to promote sovereignty in law and in practice! Connecting the drainage system in Samaria to the system in the Dan bloc is an important step on the way to a million residents in Judea and Samaria,” Cohen said on Wednesday.

“I will continue to work for Judea and Samaria, the lands of our ancestors, in all my roles,” he added.

The project was promoted by Dagan, who reached understandings on its framework with the Water Authority approximately eight years ago. Its implementation has accelerated in recent months through joint planning efforts.

“This is a Zionist and environmental revolution that will ensure the future of the region for years to come. Today, we are erasing another partition. Samaria is connected to the State of Israel not only in heart and soul, but also in the most advanced national infrastructure,” Dagan said on Wednesday.

“This is a victory of vision, perseverance and Zionism, and another step on the path to the development of Samaria and a million residents,” he added.