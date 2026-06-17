Danon accuses Iran of systemic abuses, urges action

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Wednesday accused Iran’s regime of systemic human rights abuses, citing allegations of torture, mass killings and forced disappearances.

In a post on X, Danon said the Iranian government’s “history is written in the suffering of its own people” and called for “truth, transparency, and accountability” for victims and their families. He urged the international community not to remain indifferent.

Danon’s remarks amplified a report circulated by Israel’s Channel 14, which alleged mass killings and abuses in Iran, referencing documentation by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations.