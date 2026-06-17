Israel confirms killing two Hamas commanders involved in Oct. 7

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday confirmed that two Hamas terrorists were killed in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Muhammad Saeed Ahmed Nimruti, who was killed in southern Gaza, was a Hamas platoon commander who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre and helped hold Israeli hostages in tunnels.

Mu’awiya Suleiman Thaqar Aidi, who was killed in central Gaza, participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Be’eri.

The IDF said both men had recently advanced plans targeting Israeli forces and civilians.