Samaria: Undercover forces arrest three terror suspects

Undercover Israel Border Police officers arrested three wanted terror suspects, including two suspected Hamas operatives, during overnight raids in Samaria, the Israel Police said on Wednesday.

The suspects were detained as part of operations in the villages of Urif and Qabalan, south of Nablus, based on Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, police said.

The three are suspected of planning terror attacks and acting against Israel’s security forces, as well as being involved in activity linked to terror organizations.