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Steinitz: Israeli tech enabled historic achievements against Iran

Rapid, tech-driven strikes killed Tehran’s top commanders in seconds and secured air superiority in hours, the Rafael chair and former minister said.

JNS Staff
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Chairman of the Board Yuval Steinitz addresses the second annual JNS Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Yuval Steinitz, chairman of the board of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s defense technology enabled a “new era” of warfare against Iran, former Israeli minister Yuval Steinitz said on Monday, crediting advanced systems developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with decisive battlefield achievements.

Speaking at the second annual JNS International Policy Conference in Jerusalem, Steinitz, board chairman of Rafael, described the recent conflict with Iran as “a new kind of war in global history,” marked by rapid, technology-driven operations.

Steinitz, who served in several Cabinet positions, including as minister of intelligence, and minister of strategic affairs, said the opening phase of “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025 lasted about 10 seconds and eliminated Iran’s top military leadership, including senior commanders, intelligence officials and nuclear scientists. A follow-up phase over roughly 36 hours secured Israeli air superiority, he added.

“In the first seconds of the conflict, all top commanders were targeted—something that has never happened before,” he said, calling the achievement unprecedented.

Israeli aircraft operated undetected over Iran during the initial strike. “They didn’t see even one airplane,” he said.

Steinitz said the operation relied heavily on Israeli scientific and technological capabilities, particularly those developed by Rafael. He cited a letter sent to the company by the commander of the Israeli Air Force after the war, which he quoted as saying, “Without Rafael we could have done nothing.”

Calling the outcome a “clear, decisive” victory, Steinitz said Israel’s defense industry holds capabilities that “no other country, not even great superpowers, can compete with,” while underscoring the importance of continued cooperation with the United States.

Iran JNS 2026 International Policy Summit Defense and Security Science and Technology
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