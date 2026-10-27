‘This is the people’s day': Herzog urges Israelis to vote in national election

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday night called on citizens to vote in Tuesday’s national election, urging them to “exercise your democratic right to influence the future of the state.”

“Election day is a celebration of Israeli democracy. This is the people’s day,” Herzog said in a video posted to X.

Most polling stations opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and are scheduled to close at 10 p.m., according to the Central Elections Committee. Stations with reduced hours are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote at 12,018 regular polling stations nationwide, the committee said.