UAE wishes the ‘people of Israel’ a happy Passover
The Gulf state accompanied its X post with an image of a Seder plate and matza.
( Apr. 2, 2026 / JNS )
The United Arab Emirates embassy in Israel on Wednesday wished the “people of Israel” a happy Passover holiday filled with hope, peace, freedom and prosperity.
Writing the message in Hebrew on X, the embassy attached an image of a Seder plate and matza.
The UAE signed a normalization agreement with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020, brokered by the first Trump administration. The two nations have since kept warm relations, with Israeli tourists frequently visiting the Gulf state.
שגרירות איחוד האמירויות בתל אביב מאחלת לעם ישראל חג פסח שמח, מלא בתקווה, שלום, חירות ושגשוג! pic.twitter.com/pLCRhb1heo— UAE Embassy in Israel (@UAEinIsrael) April 1, 2026