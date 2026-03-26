More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Uganda is willing to fight alongside Israel, military chief says

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba shared an image of the statue of IDF Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, to be unveiled at Entebbe Airport.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Uganda is willing to fight alongside Israel, military chief says

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Kol Israel in Uganda
Members of Kol Israel, the General Zionist party, in Uganda. Credit: Courtesy.

Uganda’s military chief tweeted on Wednesday that his country is willing to go to war on Israel’s side.

“We want the war in the Middle East to end now. The world is tired of it. But any talk of destroying or defeating Israel will bring us into the war. On the side of Israel!” wrote Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Force and the son of the country’s President Yoweri Museveni.

The tweet went viral, generating more than 1.3 million engagements on the social media platform as of Thursday morning.

Elaborating on his stance the following day, Kainerugaba tweeted: “We stand with Israel because we are Christians. Saved by the Holy Son of God ... Jesus Christ the only One who can forgive sins. The Bible says ‘Blessed are you Israel! Who is like you, a people saved by the Lord? He is your shield and helper and your glorious sword.’ (Deuteronomy 33:29).”

In a separate tweet, he said, “Israel stood with us when we were nobodys in the 1980s and 1990s. Why wouldn’t we defend her now that our GDP is $100 billion? One of the largest in Africa.”

Last month, Kainerugaba revealed that his country was planning to erect a statue of IDF Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, the older brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was killed in action in Uganda during a counter-terrorism operation that rescued more than 100 hostages on July 4, 1976.

The statue is expected to be erected at Entebbe Airport, where Yonatan Netanyahu fell in battle, according to Kainerugaba.

On Thursday morning, the general posted a “sneak peek” image of the statute “soon” to be unveiled.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Africa
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF: More than 300 Hezbollah terrorists slain since March 2
Israeli troops also seized numerous weapons and other combat equipment used by the Lebanese group.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, March 24, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iranian negotiators ‘better get serious soon, before it is too late’
The president urged Tehran to cut a deal before “there is no turning back, and it won’t be pretty.”
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Otzma Yehudit Party members Itamar Ben-Gvir (r) and Limor Son Har-Melech at a Knesset House Committee debate over a bill to cancel the citizenship or residency of first-degree relatives of terrorists, Oct. 29, 2024. Credit: Knesset Channel.
Israel News
Knesset committee advances death penalty bill for final votes
Under the proposed law, terrorist murderers would face execution by hanging.
Mar. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Missile and rocket parts
Israel News
Israel shuts down national parks, trails amid war with Iran
“Israel’s forests are a second home for all of us during Passover, but the current security situation makes visiting them unsafe at this time.”
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Talks with Israel would be ‘forced surrender,’ Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says
The Iranian-backed terrorists remain “determined to continue without limits,” Qassem declared.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs media, March 25, 2026. Credit: White House.
U.S. News
White House: ‘Core objectives’ nearly complete, Iran ‘decimated’
The U.S. offers Tehran a way out, coupled with a warning that failure to grasp the opportunity will “unleash hell.”
Mar. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Remnants of an Iranian ballistic missile fired at Israel on Oct. 1. 2024 being removed by the IDF and Israeli authorities. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy and its impact on Israel
Mar. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum