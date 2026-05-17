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‘Unfit': Israeli defense minister asks Air Force alumni group to reject leadership pick

“I call upon the Air Force Veterans Association to retract their intention to appoint Dan Halutz as the association’s president,” Israel Katz said.

May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Former IDF Chief of Staff (res.) Dan Halutz speaks during a protest near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv of former and reserve air force pilots, along with other demonstrators, against the continuation of the war against Hamas and for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 12, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Former IDF Chief of Staff (res.) Dan Halutz speaks during a protest near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv of former and reserve air force pilots, along with other demonstrators, against the continuation of the war against Hamas and for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 12, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed opposition on Sunday to the decision of the Air Force Veterans Association to make former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Dan Halutz its next president.

“I call upon the Air Force Veterans Association to retract their intention to appoint Dan Halutz,” Katz tweeted.

Halutz, 77, served as commander of the Israeli Air Force from 2000 to 2004, and as IDF chief of staff from 2005 to 2007. In retirement, he took an active leadership in the 2023 judicial reform protests, and later the protests against the government’s conduct of the current Gaza war. In both cases, he called for Israelis to protest by refusing mandatory military service.

“Dan Halutz, who has encouraged refusal to serve and employed vile comparisons to Nazis against the prime minister of Israel, long ago crossed the boundary of legitimate criticism and has become a dangerous, extremist, and irresponsible voice—one who is unfit to hold any position, and the defense establishment will maintain no ties with him,” Katz said.

In an interview in 2023, Katz referred to comments made by Sara Netanyahu in 1999. When asked why comments made 20 years ago were relevant, Halutz said, “Hitler also said things in 1920 but became leader only in 1933. … I’m not comparing them but saying something said in 1999 is no longer relevant? It’s very relevant.” The comment drew ire from the Likud Party at the time.

Katz concluded: “Precisely during this period, when the entire nation, in all its parts, is embracing the Air Force and cherishing its tremendous contribution to the security of the State of Israel, alongside all the heroic soldiers of the IDF, there is no place for those who seek to tear us apart from within. We will continue to strengthen the IDF, preserve its unity, and ensure the security of the State of Israel.”

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