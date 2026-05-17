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News   Israel News

IAF slays terrorist gunman in southern Gaza

Another terrorist died in a second strike in the central Strip.

May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
UN Trucks in Gaza
Palestinians return to their homes following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 14, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force killed an armed terrorist during operations in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The terrorist was killed by an airstrike after being identified near the ceasefire-imposed Yellow Line, “posing an imminent threat to IDF soldiers,” the military said.

In another incident on Saturday, the IAF struck a terrorist who approached troops in the central Strip, the IDF stated.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and will continue to eliminate immediate threats, the statement continued.

The truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and taking 251 hostages. The terms of the ceasefire leave the IDF in control of approximately half of Gaza.

On Friday, the head of Hamas’s “military wing,” Izz al-Din al-Haddad, was killed in a precision airstrike in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said al-Haddad was the “chief murderer” and a key figure behind the Oct. 7 massacre.

“Every terrorist is a marked man; we will pursue and reach them all,” the premier said.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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