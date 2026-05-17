Arsenal adds Israeli-linked Deel as shirt-sleeve sponsor

British soccer powerhouse Arsenal F.C. has inked a multi-year agreement for Israeli co-founded global payroll and HR platform Deel, Inc. to become a sleeve partner starting in the 2026/27 season.

Deel’s logo will appear on the left sleeve of the Premier League club’s home, away and third shirts, the team announced last week. Deel joined Arsenal as its official HR platform partner in December 2025.

Israeli tech executive Alex Bouaziz founded the company with Shuo Wang in 2019. He lives in Tel Aviv and serves as CEO.

“When we partnered with Arsenal last year, we said this was just the beginning. Arsenal and Deel are already working closely together, and the club will be rolling out Deel’s platform across its workforce and HR operations in the coming months,” Bouaziz said. “Having our name on one of the most iconic shirts in world football is a proud moment for everyone at Deel, and a reflection of a partnership built on shared global ambition. We’re looking forward to next season and everything still to come.”

The club released a short film, “Patchmaker,” to accompany the announcement, featuring Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres and club icon Patrick Vieira.

Deel works with more than 40,000 businesses and 1.5 million workers worldwide. The company’s October 2025 Series E funding round valued the firm at $17.3 billion, solidifying its status as a leading global payroll and HR platform.