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News   Israel News

US embassy in Israel orders staff to shelter in place

The order follows Iranian missile barrages; consular sections close as IDF strikes targets in the Islamic Republic and a missile is launched from Yemen.

JNS Staff
People take cover in a bomb shelter from incoming missiles fired from Iran in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
People take cover in a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv from missiles fired from Iran, June 8, 2026. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday ordered all U.S. government employees and their family members in Israel to shelter in place due to the security situation, which includes IDF Home Front Command alerts across multiple regions.

In a notice issued by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, the embassy said personnel must remain ready to move to protected shelters in the event of a “red alert” siren warning of missile, rocket or other aerial threats. The embassy’s consular section in Jerusalem and its Tel Aviv branch were closed for the day.

The alert urged U.S. citizens in Israel to follow local security instructions, identify nearby bomb shelters and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for updates.

Iran launched four missile barrages at Israel on Sunday night, shattering a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since April 8.

Some 10 ballistic missiles were fired at northern Israel over the course of an hour, beginning at 10 p.m. local time.

The Israel Defense Forces said the projectiles were intercepted or struck open areas, with no reports of damage.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said paramedics treated two people who were injured while rushing to protected spaces.

Following the attack, the Israel Defense Forces struck military targets in western and central Iran early Monday. Missiles were launched at Israel from Yemen and Iran later that morning, as the IDF reported strikes on targets at an Iranian petrochemical complex.

Iran Middle East Defense and Security
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