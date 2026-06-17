US said to move 20% of its refueling jets from Israeli airport

The United States is preparing to remove approximately 20% of its military aerial refueling and cargo planes from Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The anticipated decision made in the wake of the emerging deal to end the war with Iran will ease a bottleneck for civilian flights at Israel’s main international gateway.

About one-fifth of the estimated 72 U.S. military aircraft stationed at the airport will be moved, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The majority of the aircraft are expected to be transferred to Israeli Air Force bases at this stage, while others will be moved to European bases.

The remaining 80% of the U.S. military fleet will remain on standby to maintain rapid deployment capabilities, according to the report.

The unprecedented deployment of scores of U.S. military aircraft to Israel’s main civilian airport, which began in February, will be withdrawn only in the event of a full agreement with the Islamic Republic.

The Israeli Defense Ministry declined requests for comment.

An Israeli Transportation Ministry official said last month that U.S. refueling and cargo aircraft stationed at the airport since the start of the war would return to bases in Europe or elsewhere within 72 hours of a ceasefire agreement.

The aircraft created a bottleneck at the airport outside of Tel Aviv after the April 8 truce took effect, as international carriers resumed flights amid a shortage of parking space.

Last month, the director of Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority warned that the airport was effectively being turned into a military base, undermining normal operations.

