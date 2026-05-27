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News   Israel News

US military aircraft to be vacated from Ben-Gurion Airport if Iran deal reached

The United States has maintained an unprecedented military air presence in Israel since the start of the war.

May 27, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
US military aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport during the war with Iran.
US military aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport during the war with Iran.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. refueling and cargo aircraft stationed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport since the start of the war with Iran will return to bases in Europe within 72 hours of a ceasefire agreement, a spokesman for the Israeli Transportation Ministry said on Wednesday.

The unprecedented deployment of U.S. military aircraft at Israel’s main civilian airport, which began in February, will be withdrawn only in the event of a full truce with the Islamic Republic. The aircraft would then be repositioned nearby and remain on standby to return should hostilities resume.

The aircraft created a bottleneck at the main international airport outside of Tel Aviv after the April 8 truce took effect, as international carriers resumed flights amid a shortage of parking space.

Earlier this month, the director of Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority warned that the airport was effectively being turned into a military base, undermining its normal operations.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev subsequently called for the American aircraft to be relocated to IDF military bases.

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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