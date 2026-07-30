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News   Israel News

Israel reports all-time high of $169 billion in 2025 exports

The Foreign Ministry said that the record figures reflect “the strength, resilience and global competitiveness” of the country’s economy.

JNS Staff
A view shows high-rise buildings and a tower under construction in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Simon Beni / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images.
A view shows high-rise buildings and a tower under construction in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Simon Beni/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s exports reached a record $169 billion in 2025, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The official Israeli government X account highlighted the all-time high as a reflection of the economy’s “strength, resilience and global competitiveness.”

Earlier reports indicated the milestone was based on annual figures from the Foreign Trade Administration submitted to Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat.

The total surpassed both the ministry’s conservative forecast of $165 billion and the previous record of just over $166 billion set in 2022.

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