Israel reports all-time high of $169 billion in 2025 exports

Israel’s exports reached a record $169 billion in 2025, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The official Israeli government X account highlighted the all-time high as a reflection of the economy’s “strength, resilience and global competitiveness.”

A record year for Israeli innovation. 🇮🇱



Israeli exports reached an all-time high of $169 billion in 2025, reflecting the strength, resilience, and global competitiveness of Israel's economy. https://t.co/H9dYVRbj4d — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 28, 2026

Earlier reports indicated the milestone was based on annual figures from the Foreign Trade Administration submitted to Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat.

The total surpassed both the ministry’s conservative forecast of $165 billion and the previous record of just over $166 billion set in 2022.