Wizz Air suspends flights to Israel until Wednesday

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Wednesday, after Iran fired missiles at Israel for the first time in two months.

The decision comes even though Israel’s airspace remains open and Ben-Gurion International Airport is operating normally.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remains the airline’s highest priority,” Wizz Air said in a statement. “Wizz Air continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in coordination with relevant authorities and will adjust operations accordingly.”

A Wizz flight from Poland en route to Israel on Monday was rerouted to Cyprus.

The popular European budget airline, which was the largest foreign carrier operating in Israel by passenger volume before the war, had planned on opening a hub at Ben-Gurion International Airport this spring,

Austrian Airlines, which just resumed service to Israel, also canceled its daily flight to Tel Aviv on Monday.

About a dozen international carriers are currently flying to Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli flag carrier El Al announced on Monday that it would allow ticketed passengers to receive a credit voucher or make changes free of charge for departures through June 13 due to the security situation.