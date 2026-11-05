Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana: No early speaker vote without 61 signatures

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said on Thursday he would move up the vote for Knesset speaker only if at least 61 lawmakers sign a letter requesting it.

“The accepted date for electing a Knesset speaker is the date the government is formed,” Ohana wrote in an X post addressed to opposition leaders. “The exception—if a letter is submitted bearing the signatures of a majority of MKs (at least 61 MKs) requesting to elect a speaker at an earlier date.”

“We will respect the Knesset members, and if a majority of them ask to hold such a debate, I will set it for an early date and no later than a week,” he continued.

“There will be no clinging to the horns of the altar,” he wrote, using a Hebrew expression for refusing to give up power. “You can stop promoting conspiracy theories in the media.”

Yisrael Beytenu and The Democrats have sent Ohana letters asking him to put the election of a new speaker on the agenda of the 26th Knesset’s first session on Tuesday, Hebrew media reported.

The parties reportedly remain split over who should replace Ohana. Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad has proposed outgoing Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, the party’s No. 2. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also backs Lapid.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar is said to oppose Lapid’s nomination and wants the post for one of its own lawmakers.