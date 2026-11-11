Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party said on Tuesday it had submitted more than 61 lawmakers’ signatures to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, requesting a vote to elect former minister Matan Kahana as his successor.

The faction formally nominated Kahana ahead of the newly elected 26th Knesset’s inaugural session. Earlier on Tuesday, Eisenkot said he and fellow party leaders Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Liberman and Yair Lapid had agreed on candidates for key parliamentary posts during the government-formation period.

The agreement names Roy Folkman as the candidate to chair the Arrangements Committee, Liberman for the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and Liran Avishar Ben-Horin for the Finance Committee. Eisenkot said committee compositions would be submitted for plenary approval on Wednesday.