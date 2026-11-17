The City Commission of Sarasota, Fla., on Monday recognized the 100th anniversary of local synagogue Temple Beth Sholom by proclaiming Nov. 16, 2026, “Temple Beth Sholom of Sarasota Centennial Day.”

“Temple Beth Sholom has contributed to the cultural and civic life of our community through charitable initiatives, interfaith partnerships, educational programs, and events in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding,” the proclamation stated.

“The centennial milestone is a celebration of the synagogue’s rich history, a testament to its members’ vision and resilience, and an inspiration to future generations to uphold the values of faith, service, and community engagement,” it continued.

Representatives of Temple Beth Sholom joined the commission on Monday morning to receive the recognition.