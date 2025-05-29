Medical breakthrough in Israel: Artificial heart implanted at Hadassah Ein Kerem

The life of a 63-year-old man was saved on Sunday thanks to the first-ever implantation in Israel of an artificial heart.

The groundbreaking, seven-hour procedure was carried out at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center by an extensive medical team that included cardiologists, heart surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, operating room nurses and heart-lung machine technicians.

The patient’s heart was replaced with a unique artificial organ made of titanium, animal-derived tissues and advanced sensors.

The Hadassah team underwent specialized training in France, where they learned the implantation technique from local heart surgeons and representatives of the French company that developed the device. Upon their return to Israel, the team trained additional medical staff to prepare for the surgery.

“This is a major milestone for Israel and required extensive coordination with the patient’s health maintenance organization and the Health Ministry, with full support from Hadassah’s management,” said professor Ofer Amir, senior cardiologist and head of the Heart Institute at Hadassah, who led the effort over the past several months.

After securing initial approval and funding from Clalit Health Services, the team began the dual-track preparation: training the staff and preparing the patient for the complex procedure.

The patient, a resident of central Israel, had been suffering from severe heart failure and significant breathing difficulties for years. His condition was so dire that waiting for a suitable heart donor posed a real risk to his life. Following extensive testing, the medical team determined that he was a suitable candidate for the artificial heart, which offers a vital solution for patients whose entire heart—both ventricles—has failed.

“Until now, advanced heart devices implanted in Israel were essentially left-ventricle assist devices, which supported only part of the natural heart. These are not suitable for patients with total heart failure,” Dr. Korach explained. “This is a historic moment. For the first time, we’re offering a life-saving treatment to people whose hearts have failed completely.”

During the operation, the artificial heart was prepared in one operating room, where artificial valves were added to the device. In a separate room, surgeons removed the patient’s heart and connected him to a heart-lung machine. Once the artificial heart was ready, it was implanted and connected to the patient’s main blood vessels.

Initially, the patient was supported by an ECMO machine, which performs the functions of the heart and lungs. Gradually, doctors reduced the machine’s output as the artificial heart took over, eventually disconnecting the patient entirely.

“I felt like I was witnessing the future,” said Dr. Alexander Lifay-Diamant, head of adult open-heart surgery at Hadassah, who led the procedure alongside professor Rabia Asleh, head of the heart failure unit; Dr. Ayman Morar, a heart surgeon; and senior anesthesiologist Dr. Stoinova Ralitsa.

“Until now, even the most advanced devices were connected to the patient’s existing heart. This was the first time in Israel that a device replaced the heart entirely. Watching it beat inside the patient’s chest was an incredible moment. This is the future, and it can help many patients who [would otherwise] die while waiting for a heart transplant,” said Lifay-Diamant.

The device was developed by French company CARMAT, represented in Israel by Tzamal Medical. One of the company’s hearts costs 1.6 million shekels (about $430,000), in this case paid for by Clalit, where the patient is insured.

Dr. Korach noted that the implanted heart could provide the patient with at least two years of high-quality life while awaiting a transplant.

“In retrospect, we can be proud of the carefully planned mission, executed by a large team that worked in perfect harmony to achieve success,” concluded professor Amir. “Thanks to cardiologists, heart surgeons, perfusionists, anesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, nurses and technicians, we’ve given a man who had been suffering a new lease on life.”

As of January, 109 people in Israel were waiting for heart transplants, and seven were awaiting combined heart-lung transplants, according to the National Transplant Center.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.