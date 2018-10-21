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Report: Iran, Assad regime using Palestinians to train Bahraini terrorists

Iran’s embassy in Damascus provided logistical and material support for the terrorist training.

Oct. 21, 2018
A mural featuring Syrian President Bashar Assad in Latakia, Syria. Credit: Emesik via Wikimedia Commons.
A mural featuring Syrian President Bashar Assad in Latakia, Syria. Credit: Emesik via Wikimedia Commons.

Palestinian terrorists belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) and the Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) and Hezbollah-trained Bahraini Shi’ite terrorists in camps near Damascus. Dissident Syrian military officers told the London-based Arabic newspaper Al-Hayat that the Assad regime and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) supervised the training.

PFLP-GC and the PLA remained loyal to Iran and the Assad regime throughout Syria’s seven year civil war.

Iran’s embassy in Damascus provided logistical and material support for the terrorist training. IRGC Quds Force leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani also reportedly was involved.

The Bahraini terrorist trainees reportedly were taught to manufacture and use explosives. The training took place in regime-held territory near Damascus because Western and Arab intelligence operatives are well-established in Iraq and Lebanon. Previous training by Hezbollah took place in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Bahraini terrorists have been trained in in this way since 2008, in groups ranging from 15 to 30 fighters, a dissident Syrian officer told Al-Hayat. “They are moving to follow up with other courses in Lebanon and Iran.”

Iran has been involved in destabilizing Bahrain, its Persian Gulf neighbor. Bahraini officials arrested more than 116 people on terrorism charges and for plotting attacks on government officials in March. They accused the IRGC of being behind this Bahraini terrorist network. Iran should annex Bahrain and turned into a province, IRGC commander Gen. Saeed Ghasemi said in 2016.

Last month, Bahraini authorities detained 169 people, accusing them of trying to form “Bahrain’s Hezbollah” in collaboration with Iranian intelligence.

Bahraini youths were sent to the Shi’ite holy city of Qom in Iran under the pretext of their undertaking a religious pilgrimage. From there then were sent to join camps run by the IRGC. Iran’s leadership pressured Assad to let them train the Bahrainis in Syria to evade detection by foreign intelligence services.

This is the latest example of Iran using Syria as a base to exert its power in the region.

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