‘Settlers’ kill Palestinians for pleasure, hate speech in official PA daily

The Palestinian Authority regularly demonizes Jews, Israelis, and those who they call “settlers” and accuse them of believing in precisely the hate ideologies the P.A. itself espouses to its own people.

While accusing Israelis of participating in a religious war, it is Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas’s adviser who has called Israel “Satan’s project” and presented the war with Israel as a religious war to destroy Israel and Jews. The P.A. mufti, who is appointed by Abbas, has said extermination of Jews is a religious obligation and Islamic destiny.

In Israel, the isolated cases of Israeli terror against Palestinians are punished and condemned. It is the Palestinian Authority under direct instructions of Mahmoud Abbas that rewards murderers of Israelis with high salaries and calls terrorist murderers “stars in the sky of the Palestinian people.”

In this op-ed in the official P.A. daily, the writer projects the P.A.’s own hate ideologies onto what he refers to as Israeli “settlers.” They are demonized as inhuman murderers who kill Palestinians for their own pleasure and at the orders of the Israeli government.

Under the headline “The settlers are sacrificing the Palestinians’ blood as a sacrifice to Netanyahu,” regular columnist for the official P.A daily, Muwaffaq Matar, who is also a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council and hosts a TV program on Fatah-run Awdah TV, portrayed Israelis living beyond the Green Line as “mass murderers obsessed with bloodshed” who are “directed” and controlled by the Israeli army and government: “Criminals, mass murderers, obsessed with bloodshed, wild unbridled foreigners, but also directed, these are the settlers, the colonialists, the pawns of the racist regime in Tel Aviv.” [They are] criminals who are being activated by a remote control with dual controls—one in the hands of the heads of the occupation army, and the second in the hands of the heads of the coalition of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government. Both of them are trying to inflict a heavy toll on the Palestinian citizens by means of groups of people devoid of the elements of human nature, who have no connection to the civilized societies other than [their] human form ... ” [Official P.A. daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Oct. 14, 2018]

Matar claimed that Israeli Jews believe that “murdering Palestinians” is a “religious ceremony” during which the “sacrifices” draw them “nearer to their great God: Netanyahu”:

“The occupiers and the settlers are criminals. They have gone beyond the natural bounds of wild animals, which kill only when they are hungry ... while they [the occupiers and the settlers] kill only to satisfy their desires. According to their belief, by murdering Palestinians they are carrying out religious ceremonies, and through the sacrifices they are drawing nearer to their great God: Netanyahu.”

While the columnist himself professed to be in favor of so-called “peaceful popular resistance,” he at the same time excused young Palestinians who may not take the peaceful path, because of “their boiling blood, their erupting emotions, and their nerves” which “prevent [them] from thinking rationally when they see their sisters, mothers, and brothers wallowing in their own blood while the settlers dance on their bodies and the soldiers drag them mercilessly, or leave the wounded to bleed until their hearts stop.” (emphasis added)

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