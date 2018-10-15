Terrorist prisoners smuggle sperm out of prison and father 61 babies

Palestinian terrorist prisoners are succeeding in smuggling their sperm out of prison, and their wives are then impregnated at clinics in the Palestinian Authority.

According to two recent broadcasts on official P.A. TV, this phenomenon has been going on for a number of years.

The Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies reports that through August 2018, some 61 babies had been born from smuggled sperm. Although Palestinian prisoners receive regular family visits, they are not entitled to conjugal visits.

Official P.A. TV host: “Please, do you want to introduce this boy?”

Mother of prisoner Muhammad Al-Zitawi: “This is [Muhammad] Al-Zitawi’s son. Talk to him, talk to him.” Official P.A. TV host: “Is he a result of smuggling sperm?” Mother of prisoner Muhammad Al-Zitawi: “Yes, praise Allah. Here he is. Muhammad, here is your son. He is with me.” [Official P.A. TV, Giants of Endurance, Sept. 16, 2018] Muhammad Al-Zitawi was deputy commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s terror wing) in the Tulkarem area and is serving a 25-year sentence.

Official P.A. TV reporter: “In the city of Yatta, we visited the home of the family of prisoner Musa Zayn, who was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment, as his wife has given birth to twins through sperm that was smuggled out of the occupation’s prisons.” [Official P.A. TV, Reporters in the Field, Sept. 16, 2018] Read the full report at PMW here.