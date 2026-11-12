Active shooter barricades self blocks from White House

A gunman has barricaded himself blocks away from the White House after a shooting near Logan Circle in Washington, the Metropolitan Police stated on Thursday.

Local news media reported that one person is dead and at least four injured after the shooter, described as a heavyset, white male, opened fire at a gym on the corner of 15th and Church Street NW before retreating to an apartment building, where he is in a standoff with police.

Police said that they deployed an emergency response team to “to resolve the incident.”

The incident is less than a mile north of the White House in the center of the capital. The police have not yet given a motive for the shooting.