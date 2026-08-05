AIPAC-backed candidates advance to November elections after primary wins across five states

AIPAC announced on Wednesday that 30 candidates it backed won primary elections on Tuesday in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Virginia and Washington, advancing to the November general election.

The group said that more than 215 candidates it has supported from both parties have now secured nominations during the 2026 election cycle.

In Michigan, AIPAC-backed Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) lost the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to Abdul El-Sayed. The organization said it was disappointed by the outcome and plans to oppose El-Sayed’s candidacy in the general election, citing concerns about his positions on Israel.

AIPAC also highlighted the Democratic primary victory of Jeremy Moss, a Michigan state senator, in the 11th Congressional District. Moss is seeking to succeed Stevens in the Democratic-leaning seat, and the group said his win maintains representation from a candidate it considers supportive of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

In Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, AIPAC congratulated Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.) on defeating former Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush in the Democratic primary. The organization said its members and affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, supported Bell’s campaign, while criticizing Bush over her positions on Israel, her opposition to AIPAC and what it described as her failure to condemn Hamas.

AIPAC said additional victories by candidates it backed across the five states demonstrated continued voter support for candidates who favor a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.

The organization said it will continue engaging voters and supporting candidates it views as aligned with its priorities ahead of the November elections.