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Americans divided along party lines on Iran war, Pew report finds

While Democrats broadly oppose the strikes on Iran, about seven in ten Republicans approve, a new Pew report finds.

Mar. 26, 2026

Americans divided along party lines on Iran war, Pew report finds

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Epic Fury US Navy
U.S. sailors handle a phone-and-distance line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) while underway during “Operation Epic Fury,” March 19, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
( Mar. 26, 2026 / JNS )

Americans view the U.S. military campaign against Iran along partisan lines, according to a Pew Research Center report released on Wednesday.

Democrats overwhelmingly oppose both the decision to strike Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the military campaign, with about 90% disapproving of his handling and 88% saying that the United States made the wrong decision, according to the report.

In contrast, 69% of Republicans approve of Trump’s approach and say the decision to use force was correct (71%).

The divide extends to perceptions about how the war is unfolding. Nearly half of Republicans (46%) say the conflict is going “extremely or very well,” compared with just 6% of Democrats.

Expectations for the conflict’s duration also differ. While 68% of Democrats believe the war will last at least six more months—including 40% who expect it to continue for more than a year—most Republicans (58%) say it will end within six months.

Overall, public opinion tilts negative. About 61% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the conflict, while 37% approve. Similarly, 59% say the decision to use military force was wrong, compared to 38% who say it was right.

More Americans say the military action will make the United States less safe (40%) than safer (22%), while views of the global impact are more evenly divided.

The survey was conducted March 16–22 among 3,524 U.S. adults.

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