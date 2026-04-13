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Arrests made after anti-Israel protesters block Manhattan street near Schumer’s office

Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace and allied groups attempted to enter the senator’s Midtown office building before staging a sit-in and blocking traffic on Third Avenue, with police taking multiple people into custody.

Apr. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Arrests made after anti-Israel protesters block Manhattan street near Schumer’s office

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NYPD
A New York City Police Department officer at a New York City Council meeting, March 18, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

Multiple people were arrested on Monday after activists with Jewish Voice for Peace and other anti-Israel groups attempted to enter the Manhattan office of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) before blocking traffic on Third Avenue.

The New York City Police Department told JNS that the exact number of people taken into custody was not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed protesters trying to access the building at 780 Third Ave., which houses offices for Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). After being denied entry, some demonstrators removed outer layers of clothing to reveal shirts reading, “Fund people, not bombs.”

Protesters later sat on the sidewalk chanting, “free Palestine” and “stop the bombs on Iran, stop the bombs on Lebanon, stop the bombs on Palestine,” before moving into the street and blocking traffic.

Among those present were Chelsea Manning, who was convicted in 2013 under the Espionage Act, and Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour. Manning was later seen being taken into custody.

Police were observed carrying demonstrators and placing them onto NYPD buses.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a candidate in New York’s 13th Congressional District endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, was also arrested “along with 100 others,” according to a post on her campaign’s social media account.

Jewish Voice for Peace took responsibility for organizing the demonstration, stating that hundreds of protesters were participating in a sit-in to oppose U.S. arms support for Israel and to pressure Schumer and Gillibrand ahead of a Senate vote related to weapons transfers.

“Right now, the Israeli military is using the weapons sold by the U.S. to flatten southern Lebanon, ethnically cleanse Palestinians from the West Bank, and continue its genocide in Gaza,” the group wrote.

Stu Smith, an investigative analyst at the Manhattan Institute, told JNS that more protests are expected. “With dozens of arrests, Palestinian Political Prisoners Week is off to a hot start in New York,” Smith said.

“People should expect more chaos like this as the week continues, especially as April 17, Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, approaches and the anniversary of the start of the Columbia encampment,” he told JNS, citing a planned Palestinian Prisoners Day March in Herald Square in New York City set for April 18.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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