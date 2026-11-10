Indiana strengthens economic ties with Israel

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, said on Monday that the state is strengthening economic relations with Israel.

“Our new Iron Nation-Indiana initiative is designed to deliver new investment and new jobs to the Hoosier state, and it is a stepping stone to continue building out opportunities across high-growth sectors like AI, agbioscience, life sciences and defense that will create more opportunities for Hoosiers to build careers and prosper,” Braun stated .

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the state’s main economic development agency, the initiative is an investment of more than $60 million alongside the Iron Nation, which is an Israeli venture capital fund that invests in startups.

“The initiative, which has already brought IBI Ag to Indiana, connects Indiana’s leading corporations, healthcare systems, universities and communities with world-class Israeli technology companies,” the Indiana agency stated.

Mitch Frazier, president of the Indiana economic agency, will be visiting Israel next week to pitch “Indiana as an ideal destination for economic growth” to Israeli government officials and business leaders, per the agency.