More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Indiana strengthens economic ties with Israel

“Our new Iron Nation-Indiana initiative is designed to deliver new investment and new jobs to the Hoosier state, and it is a steppingstone to continue building out opportunities across high-growth sectors,” the governor said.

JNS Staff
Braun
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun speaking with attendees at the Indiana University tour stop of the “This Is The Turning Point” tour, in Bloomington, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(Nov. 10, 2026 / JNS)

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, said on Monday that the state is strengthening economic relations with Israel.

“Our new Iron Nation-Indiana initiative is designed to deliver new investment and new jobs to the Hoosier state, and it is a stepping stone to continue building out opportunities across high-growth sectors like AI, agbioscience, life sciences and defense that will create more opportunities for Hoosiers to build careers and prosper,” Braun stated.

According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the state’s main economic development agency, the initiative is an investment of more than $60 million alongside the Iron Nation, which is an Israeli venture capital fund that invests in startups.

“The initiative, which has already brought IBI Ag to Indiana, connects Indiana’s leading corporations, healthcare systems, universities and communities with world-class Israeli technology companies,” the Indiana agency stated.

Mitch Frazier, president of the Indiana economic agency, will be visiting Israel next week to pitch “Indiana as an ideal destination for economic growth” to Israeli government officials and business leaders, per the agency.

Business and Economy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Katie Wilson
U.S. News
Seattle’s socialist mayor seems to renege on promise to JNS she’d consult Jewish groups before hiring next police chief
City Hall held invitation-only roundtable discussions in other communities, but both listening sessions near the city’s main Jewish neighborhood fell on Shabbat.
November 10, 2026 01:20 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
El presidente de Israel, Isaac Herzog, interviene en la sesión inaugural de la 26ª Knéset en Jerusalén, el 10 de noviembre de 2026. Foto de Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements, unity at opening of 26th Knesset
Israeli president calls for stronger U.S. ties, shared military service and a full parliamentary term as Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot works to form a government.
November 10, 2026 11:44 AM
Joshua Marks
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former federal Government's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth arrives on the red carpet for the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
German ex-culture commissioner regrets criticizing anti-Israel film
Claudia Roth, 71, calling her remarks a “huge mistake” and a “great stupidity.”
Nov. 9, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
15:00
Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
14:56
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
14:30
IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria
14:15
Yashar cancels scheduled meeting with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech
14:00
Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17
13:45
Netanyahu’s Knesset speech is ‘disgraceful,’ Eisenkot says
13:30
Commotion erupts between lawmakers during Netanyahu’s Knesset speech
13:15
Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel
13:02
Netanyahu calls for national unity government in Knesset speech
13:00
Israeli who illegally crossed into Lebanon returned, handed to police, IDF says
12:30
Arab Knesset members walk out during Israeli national anthem
12:15
Knesset members give standing ovation to Elisha Medan
12:00
Milan mural of Oct. 7 hostages erased
11:41
Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran
10:48
France pressed to prove claims of Israeli online influence
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
05:32
Israeli cyber chief: Iran trying to harness AI for cyberattacks
05:12
Israel, Morocco seek to deepen defense ties during high-level visit
04:51
France to summon Iranian envoy, seek EU sanctions over cyberattack
04:31
Israeli FM: New Knesset may be last chance to end ‘baseless hatred’
04:11
Opposition bloc agrees on Knesset speaker, key committee chairs
03:50
Zamir: Rabin warned against complacency that contributed to Oct. 7 failures
03:30
Rubio won’t say if US shared intel with France on IRGC cyberattack
03:10
Dutch PM to Jews considering leaving Netherlands: ‘This is your home’
02:49
Trump wants US military financing for Israel to end as soon as possible, Rubio says
02:29
Police arrest suspect in Or Yehuda Israeli flag burning
02:09
Rubio: US can inflict ‘tremendous damage’ on ICC
01:48
Board of Peace urges Israel to ‘immediately’ facilitate winter supplies for Gaza
01:28
IDF fires on suspected stone-throwers in Samaria
01:08
Israel’s 26th Knesset to be sworn in
17:31
Trump says Gulf states prefer ‘status quo’ on Iran
14:59
Armed individual attempted to enter Washington shul over weekend
14:53
Rep. Massie files articles of impeachment against Hegseth
14:42
IDF distributes 65,000 flu vaccines to units ahead of winter
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Vance
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran celebrates Trump’s midterm losses as Vance calls for shift in U.S.-Israel ties
November 10, 2026 04:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin