More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Booker swears off ‘single-issue’ PAC funding, cutting off support from pro-Israel donors

“The problem is money and politics,” the New Jersey senator told JNS. “And I think I want to lead by example.”

Mar. 26, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant

Booker swears off ‘single-issue’ PAC funding, cutting off support from pro-Israel donors

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Cory Booker
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention, held at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, June 1, 2019. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 26, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said he plans to stop accepting most political action committee donations, a move that would cut off support from pro-Israel fundraising groups that have been among his significant sources of campaign funding.

Booker told JNS at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that he is swearing off contributions from “single-issue ideological PACs.”

“I believe that there’s a problem of money in our politics,” Booker said. “We have said very clearly 10 years ago, when I gave up taking corporate PAC money.”

He said the decision was not aimed at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, whose political donations have drawn growing scrutiny in Democratic primaries amid criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Booker has largely supported Israel during his Senate tenure, though he backed former U.S. President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran despite opposition from Netanyahu and AIPAC.

In New Jersey this year, AIPAC-affiliated super PAC United Democracy Project spent roughly $2.3 million on television ads and other efforts opposing former Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in a crowded Democratic primary for the state’s 11th Congressional District.

Malinowski—who had a largely pro-Israel voting record but supported conditioning some U.S. aid—ultimately lost to progressive activist Analilia Mejia, who has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

“The problem is money and politics,” Booker told JNS. “And I think I want to lead by example.”

Another prominent pro-Israel group, NorPAC, has ranked among the top donors to Booker’s Senate and leadership PAC committees, according to the campaign-finance tracker OpenSecrets.

During his 2020 reelection campaign, Booker ranked ninth among U.S. senators in contributions from pro-Israel donors, receiving roughly $288,000 from such sources, according to OpenSecrets data.

When he first ran for the Senate, Booker was also among the top recipients of pro-Israel political donations nationwide, raising substantial support during both the 2013 special election and the 2014 general election.

U.S. Politics
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
School District of Philadelphia
U.S. News
Lawsuit alleges Department of Education failed to enforce antisemitism protections in Philadelphia schools
“If the government wants credit for resolving discrimination complaints, it has to also do the hard part, which is enforcement,” Mark Goldfeder of the National Jewish Advocacy Center told JNS.
Mar. 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump
Witkoff confirms 15-point offer, Trump says Iran ‘begging’ for deal
“The reason they want to make a deal is they have been just beat to s***,” Trump said.
Mar. 26, 2026
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Mladenov lays out framework for Trump’s Gaza peace plan progression
The goal is for the principle of “one authority, one law, and one weapon” to apply to all armed groups in the Strip.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of Palestinian Hamas's Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad's Quds Brigades are deployed at intersections for Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at Al-Saraya Square in Gaza City on March 20, 2026. Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli airstrikes killed four people on March 19, while the Israeli military said it had eliminated four militants who had posed a threat to its troops. The bloodshed was the latest to rock the war-shattered Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire in place since October 10. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP via Getty Images)
World News
German court affirms Hamas terrorist status, jails operatives
Landmark ruling backs 2023 designation and convicts four for stockpiling weapons across Europe for attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets.
Mar. 26, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Passover shopping
Israel News
Friends of IDF giving more than $430,000 to families of 118 fallen Israeli soldiers for Passover
“Supporting bereaved families is a sacred responsibility that reflects the deep bond between Israel’s supporters around the world and those who have made the greatest sacrifice on behalf of the State of Israel,” the head of the group said.
Mar. 26, 2026
Mordecai Kaplan
Feature
Reconstructionist Judaism founder Mordecai Kaplan a ‘restless soul’ who speaks to the moment, per new book
“He was experimenting with notions of identity well before ‘ethnicity’ came into play,” Jenna Weissman Joselit told JNS. “He was very ahead of his time.”
Mar. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the White House, on March 14, 2017. Credit: White House Photo/Shealah Craighead.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Is Saudi Arabia turning against Iran after escalating attacks?
Mar. 26, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum