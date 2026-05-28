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California Assembly passes bill barring protesters from 100-foot buffers around houses of worship

David Bocarsly, of Jewish California, stated that the vote was a “powerful statement that California stands with every person of faith and their constitutional right to worship.”

May 28, 2026
California State Capitol
The dome at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, March 26, 2026. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

The California State Assembly voted 61-2 on Tuesday to pass a bill that would create 100-foot, protest-free buffer zones around entrances and exits to houses of worship.

The bill now heads to the state Senate. On Tuesday, 17 Assembly members did not record a vote.

David Bocarsly, CEO of Jewish California, stated that the vote was a “powerful statement that California stands with every person of faith and their constitutional right to worship.”

“Jewish community members already navigate metal detectors and armed guards just to enter a synagogue,” he stated. “That is not normal, and it shouldn’t be.”

“We need de-escalation strategies” like the bill for “all faith communities that are facing rising animosity,” he added.

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