More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Donald Blome sworn in as top State Department diplomat in Middle East

The career diplomat was sworn in as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs amid tension in the region and close advisers to the president overseeing Mid East portfolios due to vacant U.S. envoy posts.

Mike Wagenheim
Official portrait of Donald Blome, as U.S. ambassador to Pakistan under U.S. President Joe Biden, May 2022. Credit: U.S. State Department.
Official portrait of Donald Blome, as U.S. ambassador to Pakistan under U.S. President Joe Biden, May 2022. Credit: U.S. State Department.
(Aug. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Senior foreign service officer Donald Blome was sworn in on Tuesday as assistant U.S. secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, which is officially the Trump administration’s top diplomat for the Middle East, although special envoys, advisers and ambassadors like Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Tom Barrack are expected to continue to play outsized roles.

“Drawing on decades of experience across the Middle East, he will advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s America First agenda by strengthening regional partnerships, expanding economic ties and supporting President Trump’s efforts to bring peace and stability to the region,” the State Department stated.

Blome was deputy director and acting director of the Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs in U.S. President George W. Bush’s first term, and later served as consul general at the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem under Presidents Barack Obama and Trump.

A lawyer, he has also been posted in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Afghanistan, Tunisia and Pakistan, and was ambassador to Tunis and Islamabad.

He directed the State Department’s Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs under Obama, and most recently served as the acting assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research when his posting in Pakistan ended.

Trump has filled the assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs post on an interim basis with several people since Trump took office again on Jan. 20, 2025.

The president’s first choice for the job was Joel Rayburn, but the former special envoy for Syria and National Security Council staffer, dogged by allegations he helped obscure U.S. troop-level numbers in Syria from Trump, couldn’t get confirmed by the Senate.

The administration withdrew Rayburn’s nomination last October.

Blome barely made it out of the Senate earlier this month and was confirmed by a 51-47 vote. He begins his post amid a still-simmering Iran war, ties with Gulf allies strained or in limbo and uncertainty ahead in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Trump administration has no Senate-confirmed ambassadors in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. Foreign Policy Middle East
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Auschwitz-Birkenau
U.S. News
‘Right 45 minutes’ can shift attitudes of teens on Jew-hatred, ADL study suggests
“It is impactful, on its own, to teach about the Holocaust in the context of Jewish experiences with antisemitism,” the ADL told JNS. “We don’t need to persuade people to care about antisemitism by appealing to how it matters to them.”
August 20, 2026 08:14 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Palestinians are seen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 12, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
No green light granted to entry of int’l force into Gaza, Israel says
The U.S. ambassador to Israel criticized Hamas for not yielding a single weapon yet as required by the Board of Peace’s Gaza plan.
August 20, 2026 07:40 AM
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir points to the hanging facility under construction where the death penalty for terrorists convicted of murder will be carried out, Aug. 18, 2026. Credit: Otzma Yehudit.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
The facility, which is under construction, will include viewing booths for victims and their families to watch the proceedings.
Aug. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) departs after a candlelight vigil in honor of National Police Week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 12, 2026. Photo by Graeme Sloan/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Florida Republicans defeat alt-right candidates in gubernatorial, House primaries
Rep. Byron Donalds won the GOP primary to succeed Ron DeSantis as governor, while Rep. Randy Fine held on to the nomination for his House seat.
Aug. 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
09:26
Religion reporter memorializes late Stan Adelstein, ‘arguably South Dakota’s best known Jewish person’
09:04
Hawaii man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Michigan governor
09:00
IDF says troops briefly detained two suspects in southern Syria
08:53
Hapoel Beersheva wins first leg of UEFA Champions League playoff
08:39
IDF, Shin Bet: Hamas using Nasser Hospital for interrogations, torture
08:33
Former hostage Eliya Cohen marries Nova massacre survivor Ziv Abud
08:09
Funding dispute threatens to shutter Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs
08:03
Israeli FM hosts Honduran defense, security ministers
07:28
Jerusalem light rail line linking Jaffa Road, Malha set to open
07:10
Ben-Gvir hits back at UK criticism of E1 tender
07:08
IDF brigades drill multi-front attack scenarios in Judea and Samaria
06:45
Major disruptions hit Ben-Gurion Airport on peak travel day
06:29
Akunis backs US court ruling on Israeli flag, Jewish identity
06:11
Hadash, Ta’al and Balad agree to joint Knesset run
05:54
IDF: Slain terrorists used Gaza police station to plan attacks
05:33
Huckabee reveals US plan for ‘deconfliction cell’ to ease Israel-Turkey tensions
05:12
Iranian FM dismisses Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ threat
04:46
PMO: International force not cleared to enter Gaza
04:40
Israeli FM rejects Britain’s E1 criticism, accuses London of hypocrisy
04:25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open, Iran blockade ‘extremely effective’
04:11
Hochul warns of Holocaust restitution scam targeting survivors
03:53
Iranian lawmaker urges NPT withdrawal over Trump economic campaign
03:36
Israel, Colombia to waive visa requirements
03:24
Hamas has yet to yield a single weapon, Huckabee says
03:10
CENTCOM: 65 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
02:48
KKL-JNF announces major investment plan for southern Israel
02:47
Syria acknowledges Turkish officers visited airbase targeted by Israel
02:30
Huckabee: Trump ‘not bluffing’ on threat of force against Iran
02:19
US commits $206 million to Gaza stabilization force
02:02
Israeli defense minister warns Erdoğan over Syria
01:54
Netanyahu: Turkey message ‘better understood’ after Syria strikes
01:52
IDF confirms identities of Hamas terrorists slain in Gaza’s Al-Shati area
01:31
Huckabee rejects Gaza genocide accusations, cites Israeli aid figures
01:08
Yemeni gov’t warns Houthis plan to seize Red Sea strait
00:45
Journalist Max Blumenthal sues Homeland Security over phone seizure
19:20
Trump targets Iran with ‘economic D-Day’
15:48
Judge dismisses lawsuit by former Columbia anti-Israel encampment leader
14:45
Conservative rabbis group says its public policy panel now called Tzedek Center
14:36
Poll amplified by Los Angeles mayor as evidence of her momentum was ‘short term social experiment,’ pollster admits
13:34
Gesher Community Care, AEPi launch national study examining impact of antisemitism, student mental health
13:09
IDF chief: Israel won’t permit military buildup on its borders
11:53
Fauci associate pleads guilty to ‘conspiracy in a scheme to avoid FOIA requests,’ FBI head says
11:48
National Gallery of Art in Washington gets its first painting by Jewish artist Ben Shahn
11:13
Pennsylvania state panel decries vandalism at Philadelphia Jewish museum
11:10
Be united, decry Jew-hatred, ensure next gen grows up as proud Jews and Zionists, Israeli consul general in NY says at Sephardic rabbinic event
10:59
BBC rules it’s not antisemitic to say ‘moneybags Rothschild’
10:33
‘No Jewish American can now be nominated on any national Democratic Party ticket,’ classicist Victor Davis Hanson says
09:44
IDF strikes two Hamas terrorists in Gaza
09:07
‘A meaningful difference for students, families,’ NY state senator says of Jewish nonprofit Kol Yisroel
08:25
Israeli envoy Leiter: Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire 229 times since Aug. 3
More Updates
JNS TV
A Jewish man and a Palestinian man take in views of the Jewish town of Efrat (foreground) and the Palestinian city of Bethlehem (background) on Dec. 17, 2014. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
U.N. ‘settler violence’ data faces questions over disputed incidents
August 19, 2026 05:01 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
R. Amy Elman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
I study antisemitism for a living: El-Sayed’s rhetoric is a case study
R. Amy Elman
Morton A. Klein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
AIPAC promotes left-wing issues … and gets attacked by the left
Morton A. Klein