Florida inmate gets more years for mailing white powder to Miami courthouse

Alvin Martin Few, 62, of Florida, who was already serving a life sentence, got five more years and 11 months for mailing threats to a federal courthouse, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Few mailed a letter with “a threat to injure” to the clerk of courts and judges of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami in October 2024, according to court filings .

The letter included the statement that “all judges die,” and Few put white powder in the envelope and wrote that it was “very fatal,” according to prosecutors.

“A clerk was exposed to the powder when he opened the letter,” prosecutors said. “Lab testing later confirmed the white powder was benign and not a chemical or biological agent.”

Few pleaded guilty in July.