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Hochul names 19-member panel to create NY Holocaust memorial

The committee will advise the state on a permanent memorial at Albany’s Empire State Plaza, as the governor pledged to protect Jewish New Yorkers amid rising antisemitism.

Rebecca Szlechter
Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Holocaust Museum & Tolerance Center in Glen Cove, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2024. Credit: Darren McGee/ Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, appointed 19 educators, historians and Jewish communal leaders to a panel that will advise the state about creating a permanent state Holocaust memorial at Empire State Plaza, which is opposite the state Capitol in Albany.

“The New York state Holocaust memorial will be a powerful tribute to the millions of lives lost and a lasting reminder of our shared responsibility to preserve the truth of history,” Hochul stated on Wednesday.

“At a time when antisemitism and intolerance continue to threaten communities across our state, nation and around the world, this memorial will ensure that the stories of victims, survivors and their families remain visible, remembered and recognized,” the governor stated. “By bringing together this distinguished advisory commission, New York is sending a clear message that we will stand firm against all efforts to sow hate and divide our communities.”

The commission will help shape the memorial’s design, educational goals and commemorative elements, according to the governor’s office. It will honor six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and other victims of Nazi persecution and recognize survivors and educate future generations.

Hochuhl signed legislation establishing the memorial in December 2025. State senator Patricia Fahy and state Assembly member Gabriella Romero sponsored legislation to create the site.

Hochul Holocaust
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a legislative package to support Holocaust survivors in educational, cultural and financial institutions, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: Office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This memorial will stand the test of time and serve as a poignant reminder and educational resource for New Yorkers from across the state about the horrific, state-sanctioned murder of more than six million Jews and more than five million non-Jewish people,” Fahy stated. “In order for the words ‘Never again’ to mean something, we have to act, and we have to remember.”

The panel includes Museum of Jewish Heritage CEO Tali Farhadian, UJA-Federation of New York vice president Daniel Rosenthal, Anti-Defamation League vice president Ariel Behrman, American Jewish Committee vice president Laura Shaw Frank, Blue Card executive director Masha Pearl and Center for Jewish History president Gavriel Rosenfeld.

Ahead of the High Holidays, Hochul told JNS that she will protect Jewish institutions, including synagogues and yeshivas.

“I want Jewish New Yorkers to know that I will always be there for them,” she said.

The state has expanded funding for security at organizations vulnerable to hate crimes. In September, Hochul announced $70 million in grants for 290 nonprofits.

The New York State Office of General Services will provide administrative and logistical support for the memorial’s development, the governor’s office said.

Empire State Plaza Albany
Empire State Plaza Albany
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Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Empire State Plaza Albany
2 of 4
Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Empire State Plaza Albany
3 of 4
Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Empire State Plaza Albany
4 of 4
Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Empire State Plaza Albany
Empire State Plaza Albany
Empire State Plaza Albany
Empire State Plaza Albany
Empire State Plaza Albany
Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Buildings illuminated yellow for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023. Credit: Aidin Bharti/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Aidin Bharti/Aidin Bharti/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

“A permanent Holocaust memorial in Albany will serve as a lasting tribute to the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, honor the survivors who helped build communities across New York and provide a powerful educational resource for future generations,” stated Rob Kovach, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York and a member of the commission.

“At a time when antisemitism is rising at alarming levels, this memorial will remind visitors not only of what can happen when hatred goes unchecked but of what did happen,” Kovach stated. “By creating a permanent place of remembrance at the seat of state government, New York is reaffirming its commitment to preserving Holocaust memory, combating antisemitism and ensuring that the lessons of history remain visible and relevant for all New Yorkers.”

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Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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