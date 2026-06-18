More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Florida man indicted on federal hate crime and gun charges for planning to target AIPAC office in mass shooting

Forrest Kendall Pemberton allegedly scouted what he thought was an AIPAC office in South Florida and planned to return with concealed guns, prosecutors allege.

Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

A federal grand jury indicted Forrest Kendall Pemberton, 27, of Gainesville, Fla., on hate crime and firearms charges for allegedly trying to carry out a mass shooting targeting AIPAC employees in Plantation, Fla.

He was previously charged with stalking for targeting the pro-Israel lobby group.

Pemberton armed himself with an AR-15-style rifle fitted with a silencer and traveled to what he thought were AIPAC offices in South Florida on Dec. 23, 2024, and he intended to carry out a mass shooting targeting Jewish employees, the U.S. Justice Department said.

He allegedly told investigators that he visited the office pretending to be a volunteer, so he could scout the location, confirm access points and then return with concealed firearms.

Relatives told law enforcement that they found a letter that they believed Pemberton wrote before leaving home in which he wrote that he wanted to “close the loop,” “stoke the flames” and say “goodbye” to his family.

He allegedly told law enforcement that he targeted AIPAC because of its “political influence” and that he wanted to “see if I could make a change.”

He faces life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory sentence of up to 30 years in prison on the firearms charge.

EXPLORE JNS
Rabbi Menachem Genack
Feature
‘It’s been a pretty long run,’ says rabbi retiring after 45 years running OU kosher, ‘it’s time’
“The challenges facing American Jewry are also very profound,” Rabbi Menachem Genack told JNS. “The risk of rapid assimilation. The level of antisemitism that we’re seeing. The security challenges facing the State of Israel.”
June 18, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Paris Orly Airport, France, June 17, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Republican Jewish Coalition urges trust in Trump’s decision to sign US-Iran deal
“This is the same president who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, delivered the Abraham Accords peace agreements, tore up Obama’s disastrous JCPOA, ended the war in Gaza and brought all of the hostages home,” the group stated.
June 18, 2026
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
US lifts blockade of Iranian ports following agreement with Tehran
“All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased,” U.S. Central Command stated.
June 18, 2026
Somerville City Hall in Somerville, Mass., March 21, 2026. Credit: Framl via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
‘Flagrantly unconstitutional': Jewish groups urge Massachusetts city to reject anti-Israel ordinance
“Somerville is not supposed to be conducting U.S. foreign policy,” Richard Rosen of the Brandeis Center told JNS.
June 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from press about a memorandum of understanding with Iran following the G-7 summit in France, June 17, 2026. Credit: The White House.
U.S. News
UANI says it cannot endorse US-Iran agreement ‘in its current form’
The policy group praised U.S. and Israeli military gains against Iran but warned that the agreement lacks enforcement mechanisms, raises concerns about Hezbollah and should be submitted to Congress before receiving U.N. endorsement.
June 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Canadian flag
Toronto teen, wanted for consulate shooting, arrested at international airport
Police have located and arrested Zara Jabbi, 19, who is allegedly part of a criminals for hire network that has attacked synagogues and schools.
June 18, 2026
Trump G7
JNS TV / Meira K Show
What Iran stands to gain as diplomacy drags on
WATCH: “The Meira K Show”
June 18, 2026 10:31 AM
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are you a giver or a taker?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman