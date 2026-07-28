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News   Israel News

Herzog marks Majdal Shams attack, launches Druze plan

The Israeli president cited the 12 children killed by Hezbollah and unveiled the “Dorna” leadership initiative as an IDF spokesperson video commemorated the victims.

JNS Staff
A ceremony held in memory of where 12 young Druze residents from Majdal Shams, Northern Israel, were killed a year ago in a Hezbollah missile attack, July 27, 2025. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
A ceremony held in memory of 12 young Druze residents from Majdal Shams in northern Israel who were killed in a Hezbollah missile attack, July 27, 2025. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday marked two years since the Majdal Shams tragedy, in which 12 children were killed in a Hezbollah attack, and announced the launch of a national Druze leadership initiative.

Speaking alongside Druze community leaders led by Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, Herzog introduced the “Dorna” program, aimed at strengthening leadership within Israel’s Druze community and expanding its influence across multiple sectors.

“The Druze community is an integral part of Israeli society, and its contribution to the resilience and future of the State of Israel is immense,” said Herzog.

He also thanked the initiative’s partners, including the Taib Foundation, Israel’s Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry, the Forum of Druze Local Authority Heads and the Ma’ase Center.

Separately, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Ariella Mazor published a video on X commemorating the 12 victims, writing: “Today, we remember the 12 lives lost in Majdal Shams.”

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