Huckabee marks 1,000 days since Oct. 7, urges world to remember 1,200 victims

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Thursday urged people to “never forget” the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, as the Jewish state marked 1,000 days since the Hamas-led massacre.

“1000 days ago, Hamas monsters stormed out of Gaza & into Israel & massacred 1200 men, women & children-butchering them viciously taking 251 people hostage,” Huckabee tweeted.

“We should never forget the victims & should keep asking ‘how did such a thing happen?’” the envoy added.

Some 6,000 terrorists from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah, as well as unaffiliated Gazan “civilians,” infiltrated the Jewish state’s southern border on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 people, wounding thousands and kidnapping 251.

The attacks marked the deadliest-single day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

The Gaza war quickly expanded beyond the Strip, with Jerusalem also fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, battling terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria, conducting military operations in Syria, confronting Houthi attacks from Yemen, carrying out strikes inside Iranian territory and responding to attacks from Iraq.