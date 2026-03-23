Ilhan Omar ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter joining Code Pink trip to Cuba

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she is “incredibly proud” of her daughter, Isra Hirsi, who traveled to Cuba as part of a global delegation organized by anti-Israel protest group Code Pink, amid the U.S. embargo and an island-wide blackout.

“People are here from across the globe to express solidarity with the Cuban people,” Hirsi, who was suspended from Barnard College over her involvement with an anti-Israel encampment in 2024, wrote . “People who are standing against the oppressive blockade exacerbated by the Trump administration.”

The “Nuestra América Convoy” departed Miami on a chartered flight on March 20 and, according to organizers, delivered 6,300 pounds of medical aid to address shortages in Cuba’s health system due to the U.S. blockade.

Members of the delegation reportedly stayed at luxury Gran Hotel locations in Havana—properties currently on the U.S. State Department’s Cuba Prohibited Accommodations List—that appeared to have electricity.

“They took tons of aid to make sure the people of Cuba knew that there are so many people across the world who stand in solidarity with them,” Omar wrote, calling her daughter an “unflinching justice warrior for justice.”

The delegation left Cuba on Monday.

