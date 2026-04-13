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J Street pushes to end US military aid to Israel, including Iron Dome funding

J Street is “arguing to undermine an alliance that advances U.S. interests and helps keep Israel safe,” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee stated.

Apr. 13, 2026

J Street pushes to end US military aid to Israel, including Iron Dome funding

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An Iron Dome launcher at the Israeli Air Force exhibition at Ramat David Air Force Base, roughly 20 km southeast of Haifa, May 2, 2017. Credit: Oren Rozen via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

J Street, which describes itself as “pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy,” is calling on the United States to end what it describes as “unconditional financial military subsidies” to Israel, including U.S. funding for missile defense systems such as Iron Dome, marking a significant shift in the group’s long-standing policy.

“This moment demands a reset,” the group stated.

In a policy memo published on Monday, J Street stated that the U.S.-Israel security relationship requires a “fundamental reassessment,” citing the war in Gaza, violence in Judea and Samaria and regional tensions involving Iran.

Under the proposal, the group suggests a gradual end to direct military assistance after the current 10-year memorandum of understanding expires in 2028. It would preserve U.S.-Israel defense cooperation and continued arms sales, but argues Israel should be able to obtain defensive capabilities “by selling, not subsidizing, the weapons it needs,” the memo states, adding that this includes Iron Dome and other air defense systems.

“The use of American weapons in ways that have resulted in mass civilian casualties and raised serious concerns about war crimes, alongside policies that diverge from U.S. interests, has intensified scrutiny of how American support is structured and delivered,” the group wrote.

J Street also called for a “responsible and relatively rapid phase-out of all financial assistance, including for ballistic missile defense,” while maintaining security cooperation consistent with U.S. law.

It also calls for conditions on arms sales outlined in the Ceasefire Compliance Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) in February, which “makes clear that Israel must adhere to the October 2025 ceasefire agreement and 20-point plan for Gaza that it previously agreed to, facilitate the entrance of humanitarian aid into Gaza, prevent de facto and de jure annexation of the West Bank and take material steps to prevent settler violence.”

Under those conditions, J Street stated, Israel’s use of U.S.-supplied weapons in Gaza or Judea and Samaria could be restricted if compliance benchmarks are not met.

The memo states that Israel “remains a valuable ally,” and that the United States should continue to “sell short-range air and ballistic missile defense capabilities to Israel,” including Iron Dome and David’s Sling and Arrow, interceptors and other system components, which J Street described as “purely defensive and have saved countless civilian lives by intercepting attacks from Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and others.”

According to the American Jewish Committee, U.S. funding has supported Iron Dome since 2011, and a majority of its components are manufactured in the United States, “supporting American jobs.”

The policy marks a reversal from J Street’s earlier stance. The organization previously supported maintaining the full $3.8 billion in annual U.S. aid under the current memorandum of understanding and opposed efforts to condition or end that assistance. It also previously stated that endorsed candidates were expected to support continued funding for systems such as Iron Dome.

“All candidates endorsed by J Street have traditionally voted to support this full assistance package, including support for Iron Dome,” the group stated, noting the defensive system was part of its endorsement criteria.

J Street said the revised position aligns, in part, with figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to the memo. Ocasio-Cortez recently promised to oppose defensive military aid for Israel.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee sharply criticized the proposal.

“Pro-Israel Americans want the U.S. to deepen our ties with Israel, partnering with our democratic ally to confront shared threats and seize shared opportunities for peace,” AIPAC stated. “J Street wants the opposite, arguing to undermine an alliance that advances U.S. interests and helps keep Israel safe.”

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