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Sweden makes Holocaust denial a criminal offense

The move comes amid a sharp increase in Holocaust denial and distortion around the globe following the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

Etgar Lefkovits
Aron Verständig (left) and King Carl XVI Gustaf attend a memorial service for the victims of the Holocaust at the Great Synagogue of Stockholm in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images.
Aron Verständig (left) and King Carl XVI Gustaf attend a memorial service for the victims of the Holocaust at the Great Synagogue of Stockholm in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images.
Iwi Onodera/Getty Images
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)

The Swedish parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation outlawing denial of the Holocaust.

The move comes amid a sharp increase in Holocaust denial and distortion around the globe following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

The law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2027, carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

It required two parliamentary decisions separated by an election, and is considered particularly important for addressing hate propaganda and incitement against an ethnic group online.

The Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem said Thursday that Sweden had taken an “important step” in criminalizing Holocaust denial under its constitution.

“Holocaust denial and distortion not only falsify history—they contribute to the spread of antisemitism and desecrate the memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators,” wrote Yad Vashem in a statement sent to JNS. “There must be no tolerance for attempts to erase, minimize or distort the crimes of the Holocaust.”

Holocaust Legal Affairs Europe
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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