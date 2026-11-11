Jim Jordan elected House minority leader

House Republicans on Tuesday elected Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as their next minority leader, choosing him over House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) in a 106-73 vote.

Both unsuccessfully sought the House speakership in 2023.

The vote came after Republicans suffered steep losses in last Tuesday’s midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of Congress. Senate Republicans were weighing whether to proceed Tuesday with their leadership elections, with current Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) seeking to remain the party’s leader in the minority.