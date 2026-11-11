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Jim Jordan elected House minority leader

JNS Staff
Jim Jordan
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks at AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2021. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

House Republicans on Tuesday elected Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as their next minority leader, choosing him over House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) in a 106-73 vote.

Both unsuccessfully sought the House speakership in 2023.

The vote came after Republicans suffered steep losses in last Tuesday’s midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of Congress. Senate Republicans were weighing whether to proceed Tuesday with their leadership elections, with current Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) seeking to remain the party’s leader in the minority.

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