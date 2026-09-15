‘Never Again’ means ‘now,’ Florida Jewish Dem says in new ad

In a new campaign ad, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) focuses on fighting Jew-hatred and says that “‘Never Again’ is now.”

The Jewish Congressman is running a newly drawn district against Scott Singer, a Republican and mayor of Boca Raton.

“My grandmother escaped the Nazis as part of the Kindertransport out of Berlin as a child,” Moskowitz told JNS. “My grandfather escaped the pogroms. Most of their family members were killed.”

Moskowitz currently represents Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He is running in the 25th Congressional District, where an estimated 25% of residents are Jewish. He beat democratic socialist Oliver Larkin in the primary.

“Jews in this district and around the country see the significant rise of antisemitism and are worried that their kids and grandkids will not grow up in the same America that we did,” Moskowitz told JNS. “Now is the time for action.”

In the 30-second ad, Moskowitz quotes from the Passover Hagaddah: “In every generation, they rise against us.” He also talks about his great-grandparents, who were murdered at Auschwitz.

The Democratic congressman points to contemporary Jew-hatred, including a school shooter who carved Nazi swastikas into a gun.

“That’s why I’ve fought antisemitism, leading bipartisan laws to increase security at synagogues and Jewish nonprofits and expanding education so we can stop hate crimes before they happen,” he says in the ad. “Because ‘Never Again’ is now.”