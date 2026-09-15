More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Ongoing’ process for Mamdani to get federal security clearance, City Hall says

“The New York City Police Department regularly briefs the mayor, as appropriate, on non-federally classified investigations and information,” Sam Raskin, a spokesman for the mayor, told JNS.

Rikki Zagelbaum
NYPD Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch (not pictured) visit the 44th Precinct in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 1, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Sept. 15, 2026 / JNS)

City Hall isn’t concerned that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has yet to receive federal security clearance nine months into the job, his office told JNS.

“The process of obtaining the mayor’s federal security clearance is ongoing and proceeding within the currently prevailing timeline for one,” Sam Raskin, a spokesman for Mamdani, told JNS.

“The New York City Police Department regularly briefs the mayor, as appropriate, on non-federally classified investigations and information,” Raskin said.

The clearance would allow Mamdani to receive federally classified information related to terrorism and other national-security threats.

Asked about the process at a press conference on Monday, the mayor said virtually the same things that Raskin told JNS.

“The mayor has not yet received his federal security clearance, which is not unusual at this point in a mayoral administration,” the mayor’s office told JNS.

Bill de Blasio received his federal security clearance in October 2015, nearly two years after taking office as mayor, according to the mayor’s office. “Multiple senior officials in City Hall and the NYPD hold federal security clearances,” City Hall told JNS.

“We will continue to move forward,” Mamdani said at the press conference.

JNS asked Raskin if Mamdani thinks that the Trump administration is treating him unfairly with respect to the federal security clearance.

The revelation that the mayor still lacks that federal clearance comes two weeks after Mamdani joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and law-enforcement officials to accuse the Trump administration of endangering New Yorkers by withholding $87 million in federal counterterrorism funding from the state.

Mamdani and Hochul said that the money supports bomb squads, intelligence operations and other counterterrorism programs. Raskin told JNS at the time that NYPD officers “work around the clock to make sure every New Yorker is safe and will continue to do so regardless of the federal government’s decisions.”

The clearance question also comes as New York City prepares to host world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for the United Nations General Assembly in Turtle Bay. Netanyahu is expected to address the global body on Sept. 24.

Mamdani was asked on Monday if he stood by his previous comments encouraging New Yorkers, who oppose the Israeli premier, to protest.

Some in the New York City Police Department have reportedly said that the mayor’s comments about the Israeli leader’s visit to New York could endanger cops.

Mamdani campaigned on having Netanyahu arrested but has more recently admitted that he lacks the legal authority to do so. He has asked federal agencies to arrest the Israeli prime minister.

“I just want to be very clear,” Mamdani said at the press conference, of protesting the Israeli leader. “My prior remarks were that if people choose to do so, then they are able to because that is the law here in New York City.”

“I continue to leave it to New Yorkers to make their own decisions,” he said.

U.S. Politics United Nations Terrorism
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is national reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Jared Moskowitz
U.S. News
‘Never Again’ means ‘now,’ Florida Jewish Dem says in new ad
“Jews in this district and around the country see the significant rise of antisemitism and are worried that their kids and grandkids will not grow up in the same America that we did,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz told JNS.
September 15, 2026 01:25 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Eric Dinowitz Miss Universe Israel
U.S. News
Miss Israel visits City Hall in Manhattan, says won’t try to meet Mamdani
“Whether it’s hosting Miss Israel or meeting with elected officials from Israel, I’m always looking to strengthen” the “deep bond between New York City and Israel,” Eric Dinowitz, a member of the City Council told JNS.
September 15, 2026 09:11 AM
Vita Fellig
Charlotte Knobloch gives a speech during the “Julius-Hirsch-Preis” 2024 awards ceremony at the Community Centre of the Jewish Community of Munich, Germany, Oct. 13, 2024. Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images for DFB.
World News
Death threat directed at prominent Munich Holocaust survivor
Charlotte Knobloch, who leads the city’s Jewish community, canceled her attendance at a book launch following the incident.
Sept. 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel Defense Forces soldiers patrol an alleyway in the Old City of Hebron, in Judea, on Sept. 5, 2026. Photo by Mosab Shawer/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Judea: IDF arrests terrorist who planned Rosh Hashanah shooting
Abd al-Rahman intended to carry out the attack “in the immediate time frame.”
Sept. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
13:45
Rubio decries Iranian attacks in talk with Omani foreign minister
13:27
Massie moves to impeach Hegseth for Iran war
13:21
Pennsylvania man charged with securing gun to commit ISIS terror attack
12:24
US military hosts Jordanian army at Colorado training
10:51
Mum’s the word from El-Sayed a week after call for him to defend Jews, Michigan rabbis say
10:45
Strong US economy has let it wage ‘greatest economic isolation campaign’ in history against Iran, Bessent says
08:42
Smotrich, Rothman to unveil plan for next phase of judicial reform
08:23
Former hostage Liri Albag calls for expulsion of ‘NAZA’ director
08:03
More than 50 Jewish groups declare anti-Zionism antisemitic
07:44
Fugitive member of Palestine Action convicted over 2024 Elbit break-in
07:27
COGAT: More than 24,000 tons of medical supplies entered Gaza since ceasefire
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
06:07
IDF strikes kill two Hamas terror commanders
05:45
UKMTO: Ship hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz
05:24
Iran security council secretary: No talks with US until Tehran’s conditions met
05:08
Dolphin returned to sea by Tel Aviv beachgoers despite injury risk
04:43
Danon marks Abraham Accords anniversary with call to expand ‘circle of peace’
04:25
Poll: 72% of Jewish Israelis reject Gaza pullout without buffer zone
04:07
Israeli Health Ministry issues winter guidelines, urges early flu shots
03:46
IDF destroys 32 Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon aimed at Israel
03:28
Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief as Houthi attacks intensify
03:03
Hormuz shipping traffic drops to four commodity vessels
02:48
Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:27
Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen accused of planning terror attack
02:05
IDF chief orders measures against ‘blood libel’ film ‘NAZA’
01:44
Pentagon watchdog: Iran war caused US munitions shortfall
01:26
Israel arrests senior Fatah terrorist operative in Tulkarem
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
16:28
Mahmoud Khalil, others sue Columbia alleging anti-Palestinian bias
14:36
‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at student 9/11 memorial on California State University campus
14:33
Oil prices in US will drop ‘as soon as the military conflict with Iran is over,’ Trump says
14:27
United States sending weapons ‘daily’ to MidEast forces, Trump says
14:06
Saudi Arabia discovers 114 million tons of uranium ore in Medina
13:45
US ‘on top of’ Houthi activity in Red Sea, Vance says
13:01
Gulf states, Iran postpone talks
12:21
Sunni cleric, who was ‘active’ in fight against Zionism, reportedly killed in Iran
10:09
Netanyahu to depart for UN General Assembly on Sept. 23
09:44
Sakhnin man gets four years for transferring suspected terror funds to Judea and Samaria
08:52
IDF spokesman calls on ‘NAZA’ filmmakers to screen anti-Israel documentary in full
08:33
Israel blasts Norway over proposed ban on trade with Judea and Samaria towns
08:03
Israeli forces foil drug-smuggling attempt near Jordan border
07:42
Top Israel Police official admits seeking info on Netanyahu family from journalist
07:22
Top AfD official condemns death threats against Holocaust survivor
07:02
Iran accuses Austria of ‘blatant abuse of power’ over atomic chief’s exclusion
06:41
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Hamas planned to mark Oct. 7 anniversary ‘with more blood’
06:21
Norway proposal could impose 3 years in prison for Judea, Samaria trade
06:01
Munich Jewish leader threatened after call to ban AfD party
More Updates
JNS TV
Strait of Hormuz Iran Houthis
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iran and the Houthis turned AI into a weapon
September 15, 2026 06:25 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Two screens, one choice: The lie of ‘NAZA’ and the truth of ‘Fauda’
Fiamma Nirenstein
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt