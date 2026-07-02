Jews targets of 55% of hate crimes in New York City in first six months of 2026, per NYPD data

From Jan. 1 to June 30, Jews were the targets of 178 confirmed hate crimes in New York City—more than 55% of all hate crimes that the city recorded, and a 2.3% increase over the 174 in 2025. In the same span, there were about 8.5 times fewer anti-Muslim confirmed hate crimes (31) and about 5.4 times fewer such incidents targeting people based on sexual orientation (33).

Still, when Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, discussed the crime data to date during a press conference at New York City Police Department headquarters on Thursday, he led with the percentage increases of the latter two. “We are still contending with an elevated rise of hate crimes, with hate crimes on the basis of sexual orientation climbing by 57%, anti-Muslim hate crimes rising by 50% and antisemitic hate crimes rising by 2%,” the mayor said.

“While Jewish New Yorkers comprise only 10% of our city’s population, antisemitic hate crimes account for 55% of all confirmed hate crimes,” he added. “There is no room for hatred of any kind in our city.”

The 57% increase was from 21 to 33, and the 50% increase was from 14 to 21 from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026.

From April 1 to June 30 this year, some 57% of the 172 confirmed hate crimes in the Big Apple targeted Jews (99), and about 4.6% (8) targeted Muslims. Of the 237 reported hate crimes in the city in that span, 138 (58%) targeted Jews while 12 (5%) targeted Muslims.

The city didn’t announce crime statistics for June.

On June 3, the city said that there had been 265 confirmed hate crimes in the city from Jan. 1 to May 31, with 152 targeting Jews and 17 targeting Muslims. Based on the statistics released on Thursday, that would mean that in June, there were 57 hate crimes, with 26 (45.6%) targeting Jews and 4 (7%) targeting Muslims.

On July 1, 2025, the city said that there were 59 hate crimes in June 2025, with 31 (52.5%) targeting Jews, who make up about 10% of city residents. It said that there had been 303 hate crimes from Jan. 1 to the end of June, 2025, with 167 (55%) targeting Jews.

Mamdani said that “over the past six months, New York City has experienced the safest start to any year on record.”

“The data reflects what New Yorkers are feeling on our subways, our streets and across the five boroughs,” he said. “Our whole-of-government approach to public safety is working.”

After recording a 182% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the Big Apple in January, in Zohran Mamdani’s first month as mayor, the city began publishing only “confirmed” hate crimes and not “reported” ones in February. That suggested a decline, although it was hard to compare 2026 statistics with those from 2025.

In March, the city said that it would publish both “confirmed” and “reported” statistics separately each month. The city provides a comparison between “confirmed” 2026 statistics and the prior year, but not of “reported” hate crimes.

It wasn’t immediately clear at what point the city considers a hate crime to be “confirmed” rather than “reported.”

A department data tool called CompStat 2.0 suggests a drop in hate crimes last month. From June 1 to 28, there were 29 hate crimes—a 42% drop from the 50 in that span in 2025—and hate crimes from Jan. 1 to June 28 were 5.4% higher this year (310) compared to last year (294), per the department.