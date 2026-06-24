Rubio meets with UAE president, says Gulf allies ‘on board with peace’ amid Iran talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to discuss the Trump administration’s Memorandum of Understanding with Iran and regional security concerns amid ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.

According to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott, Rubio and senior Emirati leaders discussed efforts to ensure “full and safe transit” through the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. They also reviewed the U.S.-UAE partnership, including cooperation on defense and trade.

“The secretary thanked the UAE for their leadership and unparalleled support, praised their courage and resilience in the face of Iran’s attacks, and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the security of the Emirates,” Pigott said.

The meeting was part of Rubio’s three-country Gulf tour, which also includes stops in Kuwait and Bahrain. The trip is aimed in part at reassuring regional allies about the administration’s diplomatic outreach to Tehran and addressing concerns about security in the Gulf.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving at Al Bateen Executive Airport on Tuesday, Rubio said the U.S. allies in the region “are on board with peace.”

“We want to hear from our partners,” he said. “We want to make sure that their views are taken into account, and we understand their security concerns, their regional economic concerns as well. So it’s natural for us to be here and talk to them because it’s a very important issue for them. They’re right next to it.”