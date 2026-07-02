Washington state human rights panelist resigns weeks after video footage spread of his antisemitic comments

Luc fils Jasmin, resigned on Wednesday as a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission after facing backlash when the state panel posted footage of his antisemitic remarks during a commission meeting.

“As of July 1, 2026, commissioner Luc Jasmin resigned the Washington State Human Rights Commission,” the panel’s website says. “WSHRC currently does not have any further details.”

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, posted to social media on Thursday that he will be “making an appointment to this vacancy soon.”

“If you’re interested in serving on the Washington Human Rights Commission, or any of our other boards and commissions, here’s how to apply,” he wrote. He shared a link to an application.

The resignation comes a few weeks after Jasmin spoke with JNS about his remarks and apologized to the Jewish community repeatedly.

“I own my mistake,” he told JNS.

Jasmin said that he didn’t know that the video of the hearing would be shared with the public, though it was posted to the commission’s official YouTube channel.

During a phone call with JNS, Jasmin said that he wasn’t sure if Hamas was a terrorist organization. “I do not know anything about this, and I don’t know if I should make a decision,” he said.

In response to Jasmin’s remarks, and his indecision on Hamas, StandWithUs Northwest asked Washingtonians to send messages to the governor’s office, calling for Jasmin to resign or to be removed from his governor-appointed position.

“We welcome the resignation of Luc Jasmin from the Washington State Human Rights Commission,” Randy Kessler, executive director of StandWithUs Northwest, told JNS. “His remarks—dismissing Jewish suffering, trivializing the Holocaust and accusing Jewish people as a group of mistreating others—demonstrate a disturbing lack of sensitivity and have no place on any human rights body.”

“Telling Jews to stop ‘crying’ about antisemitism while sitting on a commission tasked with protecting civil rights is not only offensive, it is dangerous,” Kessler said.

“It minimizes a hatred that has led to massacres, expulsions and genocide throughout history, and that continues to threaten Jewish communities today,” Kessler told JNS. “Antisemitic incidents in the United States remain at near-record levels, and Jews continue to be subjected to the majority of religiously motivated hate crimes despite making up less than 2% of the population.”

A human rights commissioner who engages in antisemitism has fundamentally failed the mission of their office,” Kessler told JNS. “We call on Gov. Ferguson to ensure that future appointees to this commission are committed to combating all forms of hatred, including antisemitism.”