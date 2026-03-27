Senate passes DHS funding in bid to end partial shutdown

The Senate voted to fund the Department of Homeland Security early Friday morning in a bid to end a partial government shutdown of the department.

Senators agreed to the measure by voice vote at about 2:20 a.m. The bill excludes funding for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agencies, which have been at the forefront of the Trump administration’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

The funding does not include provisions sought by Democrats to change ICE and CBP enforcement tactics, including demands to bar face masks and to require agents to have a judicial warrant to enter private property.

The immigration agencies have continued to be paid with money from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act even as other elements of DHS like the Transportation Security Administration have gone unpaid since funding lapsed in February, causing significant delays at airports.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said on Friday that ICE and CBP would get “even more funding” in the end through the budget reconciliation process between the House and Senate.

The bill now proceeds to the House, where efforts to pass the measure face potential procedural delays and disagreements among the Republican caucus.

“What the Senate just sent over to the house is so laughably bad, we’re rejecting it out of hand,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas). “We’re not going to move this Senate bill. We’re going to move something better and send it back to the Senate.”