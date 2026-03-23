US State Department launches Bureau of Emerging Threats

The U.S. Department of State is launching the Bureau of Emerging Threats to address current and future threats in advanced technology, the department announced on Monday.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the bureau “will address not only the current threats we face today in cyberspace, outer space, and critical infrastructure but those we will face in the decades ahead.”

Anny Vu, who recently served as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, has been appointed as Senior Bureau Official.

Jan Piechowski, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, and Mary Bischoping, who previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia for Afghanistan and Pakistan, have been appointed to leadership positions in the new bureau.

The Bureau for Emerging Threats will report to the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security.