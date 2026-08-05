Syracuse man charged with hate crime for anti-white threats

A Syracuse man was arrested on Monday and charged with a hate crime after he allegedly threatened to kill a state trooper, police communications specialist and a person whose identity is protected by a court order, because they are white.

Kelvin Tanksley, 43, made multiple threatening calls to the Troop D communications center in Oneida on Sunday evening, according to New York State Police.

During the calls, he “allegedly directed threatening and derogatory statements toward the victims because they were white,” police stated.

Tanksley was arrested in Syracuse. He has been charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, criminal contempt in the first degree and aggravated family offense.