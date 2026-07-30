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Fetterman criticizes ‘Drop Site News’ after reporter approaches him on Capitol Hill

“The question is, why does Drop Site love Hamas and Iran and Hezbollah so much? I think that’s the news,” the Pennsylvania senator said.

Senator John Fetterman briefs reporters at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem, March 20, 2025. Photo by Alex Traiman/JNS
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) briefs reporters at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem, March 20, 2025. Photo by Alex Traiman/JNS.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) criticized the anti-Israel outlet Drop Site News and questioned its funding after one of the publication’s reporters approached him on Capitol Hill.

In a video shared by Julian Andreone on Wednesday, the Capitol Hill correspondent for Drop Site approached Fetterman as the senator was walking and identified himself as a reporter for the outlet.

“It’s like a race between who’s the more pro-Hamas: Drop Site or Zeteo, so now I got both,” Fetterman said as Andreone walked alongside him. “I want your viewers to see how much I love to watch Israel eliminating the Hamas leadership. I know that upsets a lot of your viewers and a lot of your founders, but I think it’s a great thing.”

“There’s no news coming out of me. I’m going to always back Israel,” the senator said. “The question is where does your trash outlet come from, and who’s funding it?”

“Our readers, we have 46,000 individual donors,” Andreone said.

After a brief exchange, Fetterman said that “the question is, why does Drop Site love Hamas and Iran and Hezbollah so much? I think that’s the news, yeah.”

As he stepped into an elevator, Fetterman asked Andreone, “Are you OK with taking your paycheck from these kinds of people?”

Andreone then asked whether Fetterman was OK with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being in the United States.

“I love killing Hamas leadership,” the senator said as the elevator doors closed.

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