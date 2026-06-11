Trump calls off Iran strikes, says deal approved but Islamic Republic denies agreement reached

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has called off strikes against Iran after reaching a deal with the regime.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as president of the United States of America, canceled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” the president stated. “Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved.”

Trump said that the other parties were “Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others.”

The U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz “will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalized,” Trump stated. “Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”

Iran reportedly denied approving an agreement with the United States.

“I hope we have in fact reached a diplomatic solution to end the Iranian conflict that will meet President Trump’s red lines and be fundamentally different from the JCPOA,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), referring to the past Iran nuclear deal.

“As in the past, any agreement reached with Iran related to their nuclear program will be presented to Congress for review and approval,” the senator stated. “I look forward to that process.”

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS that the president has been “practicing his own brand of coercive diplomacy.”

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked media outlets denying that there is a deal is not the same as Iranian officials denying it, according to Brodsky.

“I’ll believe there’s a deal when I see there’s a deal,” he said.

“This is not a final deal,” he added. “This is a memorandum of understanding that paves the way for more talks about Iran’s nuclear program.”